Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has said that Deontay Wilder has ‘completely lost his mind’ as he continues to pursue a trilogy fight with Tyson Fury.

Wilder, currently in a legal wrangle with Fury’s camp over the fight he believes he’s owed, hasn’t fought since his first professional defeat to the ‘Gypsy King’ last year in their second bout.

Wilder’s shot at redemption was denied by Fury, who claims the obligation of a third fight has expired, with Anthony Joshua now firmly in Fury’s sights.

If reports are to be believed, should Wilder not get his wish of a third and final fight with Fury, his next opponent may be Charles Martin.

It would mark an incredible rise for Martin, once seen as a figure of fun by British boxing fans following his humiliating early knockout by AJ in 2016.

Martin came into that fight as IBF champion after its previous occupant, Vyacheslav Glazkov, succumbed to an injury in his previous fight.

Telling AJ he ‘walks this Earth like a God’, Martin then walked back out with his tail between his legs as Joshua made light-work of his opponent.

Since then, however, Martin has done his talking in the ring.

Agallant, albeit unsuccessful, display against Adam Kownacki helped re-establish Martin’s credibility while his last fight saw a knockout of Gerald Washington, ironically on the Tyson v Fury rematch undercard.

These recent displays have led Eddie Hearn to believe Martin could upset the odds and defeat Wilder should the pair go head-to-head.

Speaking to IFL TV regarding the potential clash, Hearn said:

“I really wanna see Wilder back, he’s great for boxing, and so’s Andy Ruiz. It’s a good fight, Charles Martin can fight.

“Charles Martin might beat Deontay Wilder.”

Hearn’s belief in Martin coincides with his view that Wilder’s mental state is not great at the moment.

Wilder’s been in the headlines for his recent fall-out with his former coach, Mark Breland and Hearne feels it proves Wilder has lost it.

Speaking on the feud between Wilder and Breland, Hearn said:

“Go and listen to that interview from Deontay Wilder last night. He’s completely lost his mind, completely lost his mind.

“When you start talking about yourself in the third person, ‘Kings, let me tell you what kings do.’ What are you talking about? Kings? ‘Yeah kings, because I’m a king.’



“You’re not king. You got beat. You could become king, but you’re not at the moment.”

1 of 15 Who is this heavyweight boxer? Oleksandr Usyk Ruslan Chigaev Alexander Povetkin Kubrat Pulev

News Now - Sport News