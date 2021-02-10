Aston Villa given exciting boost as young ace earns new deal

Jacob Ramsey is closing in on a proper first-team breakthrough at Aston Villa.

The midfielder is just 19 but he has already made the jump into Dean Smith’s senior squad at Villa Park.

This season, he has made 11 appearances in all competitions for the first team, including eight in the Premier League, and his talent has not gone unnoticed.

Indeed, he made his first league start on December 12, lasting the 90 minutes against Wolves.

Ramsey has now penned fresh terms until 2025, per the Express and Star, and Villa will be hoping that he goes from strength to strength.

A fleet-footed attacking midfielder, Ramsey has been capped at U18, U19, and U20 level by England and has been hailed by those behind the scenes at Villa.

Academy manager Sean Kimberley was quoted by the Birmingham Mail before Ramsey made his debut against Wolves, and said: “If he continues to match his undoubted technical ability and eye for a goal with the desire and energy to reach the next level, he will have a bright future in the game.”

This is an exciting prospect and Smith has already shown a willingness to throw him in at the deep end; he just needs to keep swimming.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Ramsey has taken the opportunities given to him.

He has come into the first-team and has been playing semi-regularly, even if he has been making a number of appearances off the bench.

He is unafraid of getting on the ball though, and he averages 0.6 shots per game in the Premier League, along with a pass completion rate of 83%, per WhoScored.

This is impressive for a player who has only played 162 minutes, and one has to think that his opportunities will only increase now he has committed his future.

Exciting times at Villa.

