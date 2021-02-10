Hasenhuttl provides major update on Ings future as contract talks get underway

Danny Ings has been in exemplary form for Southampton this season.

The striker has scored seven goals in 17 games this term and has been linked with a number of top-flight clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have both been linked with potential swoops for the ex-Liverpool ace.

His contract is set to expire in 2022 and he is valued at £18m by Transfermarkt.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has now confirmed that the Saints are in talks with the forward over a new contract.

He has yet to sign the deal and reports have suggested that he wants to play for a club in the Champions League.

Were he not to sign a new deal, a move in the summer perhaps makes sense, with Southampton potentially taking the option to cash in.

Hasenhuttl said, via Metro: “We are in negotiations with the player.

“There is nothing more to say about that. If there are any rumours out there, it’s not on me to comment. It’s always coming from the same direction. It doesn’t make sense to comment.

“Everyone knows that he is an important player for us. He wants to stay with us. There is not a reason to speak about it here with the media.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Ings is a fine player and Southampton really need to keep him.

The striker has been in exceptional form and if his form continues, he could potentially end up forcing his way into Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the rearranged Euro 2020.

Last season, he scored 22 goals in 38 games, having hit seven goals in 24 in 2017/18.

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

He never quite managed to hit such heights at Liverpool, failing to score more than twice in the league.

But at Saints, he has developed into one of the best strikers outside the top six; losing him would be a huge blow.

News Now - Sport News