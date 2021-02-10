The Premier League season is past its halfway point and a number of managers have excelled.

Pep Guardiola's Man City look unstoppable, while Brendan Rodgers' Leicester are also flying.

Carlo Ancelotti is thriving at Everton, while Dean Smith has transformed an Aston Villa side into contenders for a European berth.

But not every English top-flight boss has impressed.

Frank Lampard and Slaven Bilic have both lost their jobs after poor starts, while Mikel Arteta's struggles at Arsenal have been well documented.

With a few months left to go in the season, GiveMeSport have ranked every Premier League manager that has managed a top-flight English team in 2020/21 from worst to best.

22. Sam Allardyce

West Brom have actually got worse since Allardyce joined. He's won just once in his 11 games and his side have conceded a whopping 30 goals in that time.

21. Frank Lampard

Lampard spent £222.5m last summer but Chelsea were sitting 9th in the table when he was sacked.

20. Slaven Bilic

West Brom had picked up just seven points in 13 games when Bilic was sacked.

19. Chris Wilder

It took Sheffield United 18 games to finally pick up their first win of the season. Wilder's side are currently bottom and 12 points away from safety.

18. Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel is very hard to rank given he's only managed three Premier League games at Chelsea. He's had a good start, though, having gone unbeaten so far.

17. Nuno Espirito Santo

Wolves were expected to challenge for a European berth once again, but they're currently well off the pace in 14th. They've struggled in defence and going forward.

16. Scott Parker

After a dismal start to the campaign, Parker has got Fulham playing some good football in recent weeks. They are still in the relegation zone though.

15. Mikel Arteta

Arteta's position at Arsenal is no longer at threat but, with the club in 11th, this season has been disappointing so far.

14. Steve Bruce

Bruce gets some unnecessary criticism from Newcastle fans. After a dip in form, Newcastle are back on track with two wins from their last three Premier League games.

13. Jose Mourinho

Tottenham looked like they would challenge for the Premier League title earlier on in the season. A slump in form has seen them drop to eighth.

12. Sean Dyche

Burnley look as if they will retain their Premier League status for another season.

11. Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have lost Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip to long-term injuries and that has derailed their season. Positioned in fourth and 10 points behind Man City, there's almost no chance of them winning back-to-back Premier League titles.

10. Roy Hodgson

It looks like another mid-table finish for Hodgson's Crystal Palace.

9. Graham Potter

Potter continues to impress at Brighton. The Seagulls are currently 10 points above the relegation zone.

8. Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton started brilliantly but injuries have seen them slip down the table recently. They may have lost 9-0 (again!) to Man United, but Hasenhuttl is still doing a stellar job.

7. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Solskjaer, with the help of Bruno Fernandes, has made United title challengers once again.

6. Marcelo Bielsa

Bielsa has done a magnificent job. Leeds are thriving in their first season back in the Premier League.

5. Carlo Ancelotti

Everton could go third if they win their two games in hand. Ancelotti came with a big pedigree and he has lived up to his reputation.

4. Dean Smith

Aston Villa were favourites to go down at the start of the season. Smith's side are currently ninth and could go higher up if they win their games in hand.

3. David Moyes

Who would have thought that West Ham would be sixth and just a point off the top four at this stage in the season? What a job Moyes has done.

2. Pep Guardiola

Guardiola's Man City started slowly, but they are now heavy favourites to win back their Premier League crown after winning their last 10 games.

1. Brendan Rodgers

Rodgers is having another fantastic season at Leicester. The Foxes are currently third and have an outside chance of winning their second Premier League title.

He's my manager of the season so far.

