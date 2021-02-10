Picture the scene, you’re clean through on goal, sight towards the keeper, with only one thing on your mind, smashing the ball in the back of the net… but wait who’s that making a thundering run tracking back?

None other than undefeated UFC superstar, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Safe to say you’ve done a Gary Lineker and made a mess of yourself on the pitch, which could be soon the case for professional footballers if the Russian can make his childhood dream a reality.

Following his recent retirement from the UFC, Nurmagomedov now finds himself with more free time.

It seems that a lot of said free time has been revolved around football, if the viral footage of the Russian playing with his mates is to show for anything.

Khabib, who is currently 32-years-old, wouldn’t be the first superstar athlete to try and make the switch to professional football following retirement from their sport.

Usain Bolt famously tried to make the switch to football, the Jamaican had trials with Australian side Central Coast Mariners and even scored a brace in his second trial game with the club.

Khabib has also recently visited the training ground of Russian side Spartak Moscow, imagine seeing Khabib tearing it up for the Russian giants in the Champions League or the Europa League.

The undefeated Russian hasn’t been shy about who he has shared his dream with either, speaking with both Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi about his desire to enter the world of professional football.

Khabib disclosed this information whilst speaking to Match TV:

“To play football on a professional level is a childhood dream. Of course, I have such a wish. Football is the king of sports after all.

"Who haven't I discussed this with! I've spoken even with the UEFA president Aleskandr Ceferin, with the owner of PSG, yes and even with Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Khabib was an unstoppable force in the UFC, however, that didn’t stop him from declaring to UFC Russia that:

“Football is the number one sport. When I was a child, I dreamed of being a football player and I have always watched football.

"In a way, football is better, you don't have to fight or smash somebody - you just go onto grass and show everyone what you are capable of doing professionally. Of course, it is hard, but I like it more, more than UFC, more than MMA."

Khabib has also stated that his favourite team is Spanish giants Real Madrid, with the Eagle also stating that they would be his dream club to play for.

At 32, it is unlikely that we will ever get to see Khabib grace a professional football pitch, however, crazier things have happened.

