Georgy Shakhruramazanov might be a name you want to remember, after the Russian MMA fighter delivered a stunning KO in front of UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Shakhruramazanov came up against Ali Dikaev on Nurmagomedov’s ‘Eagle Fighting Championship.’

The Russian hit his opponent with a knee to the stomach, backing him up against the cage, which opened up the opportunity for Shakhruramazanov to throw a spinning back kicks.

The kick landed right on Ali’s chin, knocking him out cold and who better to do so in front of than your promotions owner.

Khabib was sat cageside for the fight and will have been more than impressed with how the main event of his show ended.

The impressive win for the Russian featherweight now means his professional record stands at 9-0.

Khabib is certainly keeping himself more than busy since retiring last October, the Eagle acquired Gorilla Fighting Championship, which he then renamed to Eagle Fighting Championship, honouring his nickname.

Khabib also struck a deal with the UFC for his fighting organisations shows to be aired on the UFC Fight Pass streaming service.

Nurmagomedov has also stated that he wants his company to be a gateway to the UFC, rather than try to become competitors to the MMA giant.

Khabib has stated: "Other promotions want their fighters to stay. I don't want that.

"I want EFC to be a launchpad into the world stage. We need at least 10 years to be better than UFC, so we don't have those goals.

"A 23-year-old fighter can have 6-7 fights, win the title and defend it, then sign with the UFC in just two years.

"That's a more realistic short-term goal than looking ahead 10-12 years just for a chance to become the best promotion in the world.

"But we do aim to become one of the best in the world."

With Khabib wanting his fighting organisation to be a gateway to the UFC, how long will it be till we see Georgy Shakhruramazanov show up in the UFC?

News Now - Sport News