"9 out of 10 every single week" - Leeds man hailed by pundit, position change suggested

Stuart Dallas has made the step up to the Premier League look easy.

The versatile Leeds United star can play on both sides of the defence, in central midfield, and on the right of midfield.

He has played in every single game thus far this season, always as a starter.

Having spent a large part of the season playing in defence, he has transitioned into an attacking midfielder in recent weeks, playing there against Newcastle United, Leicester City, and Everton.

He also played in the centre of midfield against Crystal Palace.

He has been excellent in those games, scoring in the 3-1 win over Leicester.

And Noel Whelan, the former Leeds star, believes that the 29-year-old should be playing in midfield consistently.

Speaking to Football Insider, when asked about the prospect of playing in midfield, he said: “God yeah, he has too much to offer going forward.

“He thrives in that position. He has a great understanding with Patrick Bamford and the wingers. You need that.

“Dallas has been very attacking-minded anyway, even when he has played as a full-back.

“He has taught himself how to defend as a full-back and unlike Alioski, he managed to adapt to that role.

“Dallas should be an attacking midfielder moving forward though. He loves to get in advanced positions. He is great at linking up the play and he has energy to burn.

“These past two seasons he has been knocking on a 9 out of 10 every single week. He is Mr. Consistent. There have been no weeks where I have thought he was even a 6. He is so reliable, no matter where you put him.

“He is the most professional player I have seen at Leeds for a long, long time. Dallas always produces the goods.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Dallas has never played in the Premier League before this season.

He has 215 Championship appearances under his belt, along with 25 in League One, and 12 in League Two.

An experienced Northern Ireland international, he has made the leap into the top-flight seamlessly.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

Under Bielsa, he has been unlocked and can play in various positions, emerging as Leeds’ proper utility man.

He has the ability required to play in attacking midfield regularly; Bielsa ought to listen to Whelan.

News Now - Sport News