Sunderland latest news: Journalist comments on Kyril Louis-Dreyfus

By now, Sunderland fans will surely have hoped their new era had begun, potentially driving their attempts to finally get out of League One for once and for all.

Indeed, with new appointments at both sporting director and managerial level, the back end of 2020 proved to be an exciting time for the Black Cats as reports of a takeover emerged.

Clearly, that has not gone to plan yet but comments on Twitter from The Athletic's Michael Walker may hint at some movement on the takeover front.

Posting on social media during last night's game with Shrewsbury, Walker suggested that the fact would-be owner Kyril Louis-Drefuys was in attendance 'would seem rather significant'.

Considering the club themselves revealed the French-Swiss investor was set to become their chairman once approved by the EFL back in December, to see him actually attending games may suggest any deal is edging closer.

Obviously, there's no guarantee on that but to see him watching the team in person has to be a promising development after things had gone relatively quiet.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

As soon as Sunderland get clarity, they can move forward.

While that might be rather simple analysis, even if the idea of remaining in the third tier for another season might be slightly more palatable if a new regime in place finally ready to build a project capable of taking them up the leagues is finally in place soon.

Again, that is obviously not an ideal situation, but it surely has to be considered an improvement on what is happening now, with popular fansite and podcast Roker Report lamenting the current sense of 'mediocrity'.

Still only two points off Charlton in sixth with a game in hand, Sunderland's season could yet be saved. Soon enough, their future prospects could be too.

