Southampton takeover: Other interested parties emerge

Clearly, much of the narrative following Southampton's loss to Manchester United (we all know the scoreline) was the fact that Ralph Hasenhutll's side had somehow conspired to lose by such a margin again.

However, given the fact two players were sent off after a mounting injury crisis had whittled the Saints down to the bare bones already, perhaps the more interesting development from the game was who sections of the fanbase blamed for the loss.

Indeed, it's hard to imagine another circumstance in which the manager is widely supported after a second disaster in just over a year, with some fans laying the blame at the foot of the owner's door.

With messages demanding Gao Jisheng leave the club appearing outside of St. Mary's after the full-time whistle at Old Trafford, reports from The Athletic are likely to prove interesting for those who want him out.

They claim that, while American investor James DaGrosa's exclusivity period has ended, there is plenty of interest from other parties.

Another American group reportedly has a 'strong chance' of getting exclusivity (meaning no one else can discuss a sale) over a potential deal to buy the club, with several buyers across Europe and a Middle Eastern group also believed to be keen.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

As impressive as the work Hasenhutll has largely done during his time on the South Coast, it is looking increasingly likely that he's taken them as far as they can go under this ownership.

While performances can certainly improve at the moment, Saints were battling towards the top of the division earlier this season but the frailties in their squad have been cruelly exposed now and it's not as if the Austrian was particularly backed during the last two transfer windows.

After all, a report from the CIES Football Observatory recently revealed the club have the lowest net spend in the Premier League.

With star player Danny Ings thought to be keen on a move to a Champions League team, a ceiling - as things are now - appears to have been hit. If a takeover can be resolved, perhaps it can still be broken through.

