Sheffield Wednesday news: Club hopeful in contract wrangle

Where Sheffield Wednesday go from here is as unclear as it gets.

With Dejphon Chansiri snubbing an attempted takeover and little news on the managerial front, the waters are certainly muddy for the Owls at the moment, regardless of whether or not they retain their Championship status come the end of this turbulent campaign.

One man, it seems, may not be sticking around no matter the outcome.

According to Football Insider, Celtic are continuing to track Liam Shaw and aim to tie him up to a pre-contract agreement as soon as they can.

However, Wednesday themselves are believed to want to try and keep him out too and are hopeful that their commitment to giving him game time this season could help with contract negotiations.

Indeed, the 19-year-old is understood to have great affection for Wednesday after progressing through their youth ranks, though Celtic are said to have already held extensive talks with his camp.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Losing a young player proving himself at Championship level during a difficult financial period for the club would be bad enough but seeing him go to Celtic would be the ultimate kick in the teeth.

Given it seems unlikely Wednesday will be able to go out and buy players anytime soon after struggling to pay their current staff, the cross-border rules would reportedly see the club bank only around £300k for their academy graduate.

While the 19-year-old is still learning, stats from FBRef suggest he's not too far off matching more senior teammates in his position. At the time of writing, he's averaging 0.97 tackles won per 90, as well as 1.45 interceptions.

Though the more experienced Massimo Luongo does rank higher, it's not as if his numbers in those metrics (2.07 and 1.63 respectively) are absolutely worlds apart considering the gulf in experience between the two.

Hopefully for Wednesday, the emotional connection talked about in the report will work in their favour.

