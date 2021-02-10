It's common knowledge that Premier League footballers earn an obscene amount of money.

In the present day, the idea of £100,000-per-week is nowhere near enough to surprise supporters, as a substantial number of players operating in the division currently earn an enormous six-figure salary.

To most people, pretty much every Premier League footballer is 'overpaid', but there are some that fit that label far more than others.

With that in mind, we've decided to have a go at picking a full XI of players plying their trade in the English top-flight who are far from befitting of their muscular salary.

Only those reported to be earning over £70,000-a-week on Spotrac have been considered for selection.

We've also decided to leave out players who are on loan at a Premier League club, which means there's no place for Gareth Bale, who's currently stealing a living at Tottenham Hotspur.

Let's take a look at the XI...

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) - £150,000-per-week

The Blues' error-prone goalkeeper - who also cost £72m in transfer fees - is the fourth-highest paid player at the club and his salary is double that of Edouard Mendy's. Do we need to say anymore?

RB: Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) - £80,000-per-week

Clyne re-joined Palace this season as a free agent, which makes their decision to pay him so much even more baffling. The 29-year-old's best days are firmly behind him as well, which doesn't exactly help matters.

CB: Phil Jones (Manchester United) - £75,000-per-week

Unfortunately for United, Jones' sizeable contract doesn't expire until 2023, so getting him off the books won't be easy. The Englishman has featured in just two Premier League games since the start of the 2019/20 season.

CB: Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) - £100,000-per-week

Sakho is not a bad player, far from it, but £100k-per-week for an injury-prone defender?! It just doesn't make sense, although Palace aren't exactly the most sensible with their money, as we'll further highlight later...

LB: Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) - £100,000-per-week

Alonso may have had a mini-renaissance under Thomas Tuchel, but that doesn't mean the Spaniard should be earning anywhere close to six-figures each week. To put things into perspective, he currently pockets more than Mason Mount.

CM: Adam Lallana (Brighton) - £90,000-per-week

Given that Lallana earns £40,000-a-week more than Brighton's second-highest earner, you'd expect him to be the star of the team. Sadly, that hasn't happened, with persistent injuries restricting the skilful midfielder to just 819 minutes of Premier League action in 2020/21.

CM: Alex Oxalde-Chamberlain (Liverpool) - £120,000-per-week

Oxlade-Chamberlain's decline since his horror knee injury against Roma in 2018 has been sad to see. He's featured in just six league games this season, but still earns more than superstar teammates Sadio Mane, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

RM: Willian (Arsenal) - £192,000-per-week

After just half a season in north London, Willian is one of the front-runners to be labelled the worst free transfer in Premier League history. Despite the fact he's yet to score a goal for Arsenal, the 32-year-old pockets far more than the likes of Jamie Vardy, Bruno Fernandes and Jack Grealish - to name just a few.

CAM: Donny van de Beek (Manchester United) - £120,000-per-week

It just hasn't worked out for Van de Beek at United. The Dutchman has looked a pale shadow of the player we all saw light up the Champions League at Ajax and the Red Devils' weekly deposit in his bank account has been rewarded with just one goal in the English top-flight so far.

LM: Bernard (Everton) - £120,000-per-week

Bernard is surprisingly Everton's joint-highest paid player, alongside Yerry Mina. Has the Brazilian been worth it? Absolutely not. The winger has managed just five goals in 67 Premier League appearances overall and has only featured in six games this season.

ST: Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) - £120,000-per-week

At Aston Villa, Benteke was a classic 'the streets won't forget' player. Since joining Palace on a permanent basis, he's looked like a League One player. In the past three Premier League seasons, the Belgian has played 56 games and scored only six goals. It's laughable that he earns only £10,000-per-week less than the Eagles' talisman Wilfried Zaha.

News Now - Sport News