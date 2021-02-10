Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool fans remember his emotional goal celebration days after his mum died

Today, we learned the devastating news that Jurgen Klopp’s mother had passed away recently.

The Liverpool manager was unable to travel to Germany for the funeral on Tuesday due to current travel restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany has banned many people from countries - including England - from entering to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and its new variants.

The travel restrictions in Germany mean Liverpool’s Champions League tie against Red Bull Leipzig will be held at Puskás Aréna in Budapest next week, rather than Leipzig.

Elizabeth Klopp died on January 19 but it hadn’t been reported until now.

"She meant everything to me," Klopp told German newspaper Schwarzwaelder Bote, per the Telegraph. "She was a proper mum, in every sense of the word.

"As a devout Christian, I know she's now in a better place.

The fact that I can't be there at the funeral is because of these awful times. As soon as circumstances allow, we'll give her a wonderful, fitting commemoration.

Klopp has been accused of being particularly short and snappy in recent interviews with many believing his side’s recent poor form explains his behaviour. However, we now know he was going through more than we could ever imagine as he couldn’t return home to be with his mother.

And now, fans have discovered his rather emotional celebration when Liverpool took the lead against Tottenham on January 28 - less than 10 days after the death of his mum.

When Roberto Firmino put the champions 1-0 ahead, Klopp was quite reserved in his celebration as he looked up to the heavens and muttered something under his breath.

Only now do we know the true meaning of that celebration.

The clip was found by Twitter user @bubblxs, who wrote: “Now knowing what he was going through during this and the way he looked up to the heavens.”

Emotional stuff.

It’s just another reminder that you never truly know what someone is going through in their personal life.

Our thoughts are with Jurgen Klopp at this difficult time.

News Now - Sport News