Liverpool fans were in jubilant moods when the signing of Thiago Alcantara was announced last summer.

Rival supporters were fearful too, as the Spaniard arrived at Anfield in the best form of his career.

Thiago played a key role in Bayern Munich's treble-winning 2019/20 season and was subsequently named in the UEFA Team of the Year for 2020.

It was thought the former Barcelona man would take Jurgen Klopp's Premier League title-winning side up another level with his ingenuity in the middle of the park, but that hasn't happened as of yet.

Liverpool have struggled as a team since Thiago's arrival and it's seen the £25m acquisition heavily criticised as a result.

Former Reds player Didi Hamann controversially stated that the 29-year-old's playing style was not suited to Klopp's team and he in fact slowed them down going forward.

It was a bold statement - to say the least - and another ex-Liverpool player has now gone in a very different direction when giving his verdict on the Thiago dilemma.

Michael Thomas believes the midfielder has been made a "scapegoat" during the Reds' recent poor run of form.

“Thiago is the scapegoat but he is by no means performing worse than any others,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“He is a quality player and his mind works sometimes slightly faster than most. The team is going through a rough patch but I don’t think he is to blame.”

The 53-year-old is spot on. Liverpool are underperforming, that's just a fact, but that's not the fault of Thiago, who's actually been one of the team's better players in recent weeks.

“I think we as spectators are very forgetful and quick to pass judgement," Thomas added when discussing his former side's current predicament.

“Klopp has done an amazing job and here is where he shows his worth and brings the team through this patch.

“A few wins can change the mood and the table but the way City are playing, it’s hard to look past them in terms of winning the title."

