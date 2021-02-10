Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured a famous victory in the 2021 Super Bowl last Sunday.

The Florida-based outfit beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 at the Raymond James Stadium, a win that earned Brady the seventh ring of his illustrious career.

He's now won more Super Bowls than any other franchise in the history of the NFL and the 43-year-old's latest achievement is being labelled as one of the finest ever seen in sport.

"It's hands down one of the greatest sporting accomplishments in sports history," said Brady's team-mate Rob Gronkowski, per BBC. "I'm not going to say it's the greatest but it's up there."

"Tom Brady should be the first player in history to be in the Hall of Fame while he's still playing," quipped two-time Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora.

"What this man has done this year is almost beyond belief, almost beyond words. I cannot describe the level of difficulty, what it took for this man to do what he's done.

"Every single year this guy's been doubted, every single year this man rises to the top like a phoenix. This guy is the greatest professional athlete we have seen in history, and this goes for any sport. And I'm not just saying that to be hyperbolic. What this guy is doing in the quarterback position - the hardest position to play in sports - winning over and over again, my hat's off to this guy."

He's quite the athlete and after his heroics against Kansas, a game which saw him pick up his fifth Super Bowl MVP award, the quarterback rightfully celebrated in style on Wednesday.

Brady and his teammates hosted a boat party on the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa and the NFL legend clearly enjoyed himself.

In fact, he was so drunk he had to be helped off his boat and you know what? Good on him!

There was also another brilliant moment caught on camera while Brady was still on the water.

With the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy in hand, the Tampa Bay superstar threw it to teammate Gronkowski and the tight end predictably caught it with ease.

It looks like it was a cracking party in the Florida sunshine!

