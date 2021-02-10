Everton have beaten Tottenham 5-4 in a quite incredible FA Cup tie at Goodison Park.

With both sides looking to qualify for Europe in the Premier League, they'd be forgiven for not taking this FA Cup game quite so seriously.

In truth, both Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho did make changes to their sides.

That may have contributed to one of the best FA Cup ties in living memory.

0-1

Spurs took an early lead through Davinson Sanchez, who headed home Son Heung-min’s corner after just three minutes.

But in the space of seven minutes, Everton went from 1-0 down to 3-1 ahead.

1-1

First, Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored a powerful strike from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s pass.

2-1

Then, Richardson made it 2-1 after Calvert-Lewin turned provider with a cheeky flick.

3-1

Sigurdsson looked to have put Everton safely into the next round from the penalty spot as he made it 3-1 in the 43rd-minute.

3-2

But just before half-time, Spurs got themselves back into the tie when Erik Lamela played a one-two with Son before finishing past Pickford.

What a first half.

Surely the second wouldn’t be quite so entertaining…

3-3

It did take 12 minutes for the second half to come to life but Spurs were soon equalling when Sanchez reacted quickest to Pickford’s parry to make it 3-3.

4-3

They were level for just 11 minutes as Richarlison grabbed his second goal of the game from another Sigurdsson assist.

4-4

But Spurs took the game into extra-time when Harry Kane headed home from Son’s brilliant cross.

Into extra-time we went…

Disappointingly, we only witnessed one goal in the half an hour of extra-time. And it came from Everton.

5-4

Once again, Sigurdsson was the provider and he chipped a delicious ball over Tottenham's defence for Bernard to make it 5-4.

Ancelotti's reaction

While everyone was losing their minds, Everton boss Ancelotti was just trying to cool down his beverage. Brilliant.

What a guy.

