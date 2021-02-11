Cristiano Ronaldo has been at his brilliant best for Juventus in 2020/21.

The Portuguese superstar may have turned 36 at the start of the month, but he's still playing football like he's in his prime.

Ronaldo has netted 16 goals in Serie A this season from his 17 appearances in the competition, putting him top of the division's scoring chart.

Not bad, Cristiano. With those numbers in mind, you'd think very few players in Europe would be ahead of the Adonis-like striker for league goal involvements in 2020/21, right?

Well, you'd be slightly wrong, because in that regard, Ronaldo's efforts in front of goal are only good enough for 10th spot.

Three Premier League stars sit ahead of the Juve man, as does Robert Lewandowski, who's numbers this season are scarcely believable - as you'll soon find out.

All data sourced from Transfermarkt. When players are tied on goal contributions, they've been ranked by highest number of goals scored.

25. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) - 16

Goals: 12

Assists: 4

24. Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim) - 16

Goals: 13

Assists: 3

=22. Pedro Goncalves (Sporting Lisbon) - 16

Goals: 14

Assists: 2

=22. Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg) - 16

Goals: 14

Assists: 2

21. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (AS Roma) - 17

Goals: 9

Assists: 8

=19. Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) - 17

Goals: 11

Assists: 6

=19. Andrea Belotti (Torino) - 17

Goals: 11

Assists: 6

18. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 17

Goals: 13

Assists: 4

=16. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) - 17

Goals: 14

Assists: 3

=16. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) - 17

Goals: 14

Assists: 3

15. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) - 18

Goals: 6

Assists: 12

14. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) - 18

Goals: 12

Assists: 6

13. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - 18

Goals: 14

Assists: 4

12. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 18

Goals: 15

Assists: 3

=10. Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid) - 18

Goals: 16

Assists: 2

=10. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) - 18

Goals: 16

Assists: 2

=8. Memphis Depay (Lyon) - 19

Goals: 13

Assists: 6

=8. Heung-min Son (Tottenham) - 19

Goals: 13

Assists: 6

7. Kevin Volland (AS Monaco) - 20

Goals: 12

Assists: 8

6. Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) - 20

Goals: 17

Assists: 3

5. Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) - 21

Goals: 10

Assists: 11

4. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - 22

Goals: 16

Assists: 6

3. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 23

Goals: 13

Assists: 10

2. Harry Kane (Tottenham) - 24

Goals: 13

Assists: 11

1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 30

Goals: 24

Assists: 6

Lewandowski, we are not worthy!

The Polish goal machine has contributed to 30 goals in the Bundesliga this season and he's achieved that feat in just 19 games - the kind of numbers we usually only associate with Messi and Ronaldo.

Fernandes' haul of goal involvements is mighty impressive too, especially given the fact he is a midfielder by trade.

Karim Benzema, Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford and Zlatan Ibrahimovic all just miss out on places in the top 25.

