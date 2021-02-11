Leicester City are eyeing transfer swoop for Marseille star Florian Thauvin

Leicester City are unlikely to keep Cengiz Under at the club beyond the 2020/21 season and are eyeing up Florian Thauvin as an alternative option according to reports.

The Foxes signed the Turkey international from AS Roma on a season-long loan deal last summer but he is yet to complete a full 90 minutes in the Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers has shown a reluctance to trust Under in his starting XI this season and he's played just 235 minutes of Premier League football as a result.

Though there is little doubting his technical quality, Under hasn't slotted into the Leicester side with the type of seamless ease to convince the club to trigger his £22m option-to-buy clause this summer.

And, according to a recent report from Eurosport, Rodgers isn't convinced that he should be part of the club's future plans.

The report claims that Leicester won't be looking to keep the 23-year-old winger at the King Power Stadium beyond the end of the season, and they're already considering Marseille's Florian Thauvin as an alternative.

The 28-year-old has been one of the most consistently high performing wingers in Ligue 1 since he returned to France in 2016, scoring 62 goals in 144 league outings following a nightmare spell with Newcastle United.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

It speaks to the depth of Leicester's attacking options that Under has struggled to break into the team this season.

Flashes of brilliance have revealed Under's technical quality, but with Rodgers' first choice options performing so consistently it's been near impossible for him to etch his name onto the teamsheet.

With just fifteen league games left to play this season it will take a considerable turnaround for Under to shift opinion amongst Leicester's decision makers.

As for Thauvin, he's certainly an interesting option worth considering given his prolific return in France, but his miserable stint at St James' Park is a notable warning sign that needs taking into consideration.

Thauvin, who is valued at £28.8m by Transfermarkt, made just 13 Premier League appearances for the Magpies in the 2015/16 season and failed to score or assist in that time before he re-signed for Marseille just six months into his maiden campaign.

A move to Leicester - where he would be surrounded by superior attacking players to his former Newcastle teammates - as a more experienced and mature talent, though, would give the France international an opportunity for redemption in the peak years of his career.

With his contract due to expire this summer, Thauvin is certainly worth pursuing instead of a £22m swoop for Under.

News Now - Sport News