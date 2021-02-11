There was another horror injury in a game featuring Porto on Wednesday evening.

Last week, Porto's Nanu suffered a head injury and had to leave the pitch in an ambulance.

He was taken to hospital and it was later revealed he had suffered a concussion and a spinal cord injury.

Unfortunately, another player had to leave the pitch in an ambulance during Porto's Taca de Portugal semi-final first leg tie against Braga on Wednesday.

Porto were 1-0 up in the 60th minute when Luis Diaz ran through on goal.

Braga's David Carmo raced across and managed to block his opponent's strike.

However, Diaz made contact with Carmo and he suffered a grim looking ankle injury.

Watch the moment below: (WARNING - NOT FOR THE SQUEAMISH)

Ouch. Carmo was down for several minutes while he was treated.

He was eventually put into the back of an ambulance.

But, as the ambulance made its way off the pitch, it got stuck in the mud and couldn't move.

Players from both sets of teams had to push it off the field.

When the ambulance had left the pitch, Diaz was sent off by VAR following the challenge.

12 minutes of added time were played and Braga scored in the dying moments to snatch a draw.

But the result pales into insignificance due to the injury sustained by Carmo.

We wish the Portuguese defender all the best and we hope he is back on the pitch soon.

