Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe has seen his playing stocks skyrocket over the past few months as he has established himself as a first-time player.

However, he is just as good off the pitch as he is on it, and going by his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, he is a serious player.

Smith Rowe is a 20-year-old England international and has been the driving force behind Mikel Arteta’s team's rise in recent weeks.

After being a rotational player at the under-23 level after he was recovering from injury, to what he is now as Arsenal’s true creative force in midfield, proves what a couple of seasons he has had.

Any Arsenal fan will tell you that with Smith Rowe in the side, the Gunners are a much better outfit and he might put that down to the serious game time he has got on FIFA 21.

The youngster is not the only player who loves playing FIFA on his days off either. In February, Liverpool’s Diogo Jota was the No.1 ranked player in FUT Champs as he confirmed his status as one of the best FIFA players.

As you could imagine, Smith Rowe is targeting that title and the team that he has assembled for his Ultimate Team will take some serious beating.

He is going to have himself in the side, especially with the 99 rated pro-player card, along with superstars and legends of the game and one Reddit user in ScottSteer found Smith Rowe’s team, and my word, it is stacked.

Emile Smith Rowe’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team squad:

• GK: Alisson (90)

• RB: Kyle Walker (85)

• CB: Virgil Van Dijk (90)

• CB: Raphael Varane (86)

• LB: Ferland Mendy (83)

• CDM: N’Golo Kante (88)

• CM: Kevin De Bruyne (91)

• CM: Michael Essien (87)

• CAM: Emile Smith Rowe (99)

• ST: Ronaldo (94)

• ST: Pele (95)

Now this squad is not exactly a work of art like some other teams you see, as they will often have the team stacked with ICONs, but Smith Rowe’s team is still filled with quality.

The side definitely fits in with a normal team when it comes to FIFA and it is clear the Arsenal ace knows what he is doing.

The thing that does stand out is the fact that there are no other Arsenal players in the team? Perhaps he has picked this side based on who he thinks he will be going against in the near future, minus the two retired players. Either way, the team is seriously stacked.

News Now - Sport News