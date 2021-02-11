Conor McGregor's shock loss to Dustin Poirier certainly sent shockwaves through the UFC world.

It is widely believed that the event was set up as a platform for McGregor to launch his year as he pursued 'bigger' fights.

Talk of a massive rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov was at an all time high, with Dana White doing everything he could to coax The Eagle out of retirement.

However, McGregor failed to hold up his end of he bargain and was subsequently dismantled by Poirier on Fight Island.

Now, all the talk is revolving around a trilogy fight between the pair - an idea which has not gone down well in some circles.

One of McGregor's fiercest rivals, Nate Diaz, has slammed the UFC for their efforts to bring McGregor 'back from the dead'.

In a fiery interview with ESPN, Diaz slammed the organisation for their preferential treatment of the Irish superstar.

"What they're trying to do is bring him back from the dead, again," he said.

"That's what they do. They're going to bring him back from the dead for them. I don't think you can pay me enough money do s*** like that anymore. I felt like, yeah, if that's what they want to do, that's whatever."

Diaz then pointed to the fact that McGregor has been given the chance to avenge almost every loss he has suffered.

"What I'm still trippin' off, too, is the rematch. They always try to rouse up my record too.

"I've got 11 losses. And they want to talk about how I've got all these losses, right? I would try to rematch all those losses and never were they even considered or talked about. Like, 'Don't even ask. Goodbye.'

This guy [McGregor] gets finished by me, he gets a rematch. He gets finished by Khabib [Nurmagomedov], they're trying to give him the rematch.

"The whole fight off of this, Dustin Poirier for a rematch, was for him and Khabib.

"And then he lost to him and they're talking about a rematch. This guy just gets rematches [all the time]. That's crazy."

Diaz makes a fair point.

There are times when it seems like it is one rule for Conor and another for everyone else.

However, what can't be denied is that, without Khabib, Conor is now the biggest drawcard in the UFC and so it is no surprise that White and co. are doing all they can to keep him in the headlines.

