With so many controversial decisions unfolding in the Premier League each week, Dermot Gallagher has really come into his own.

The former referee takes part in Sky Sports' 'ref watch' each week to discuss the big moments and whether his successors got them right or wrong.

Gallagher is also brought into the studio regularly - so we've become very familiar with hearing from him in recent years.

The 63-year-old is very well equipped to comment too, having started out as a Football League referee in the 1980s before moving to the Premier League when it began in 1992.

He also took charge of eight international cup finals, before finally retiring in 2007.

Just last week, he was on Sky Sports discussing two of the most contentious red cards of the season: David Luiz's sending off during Arsenal's defeat to Wolves, and Jan Bednarek's dismissal during Manchester United's 9-0 thrashing of Southampton.

Have a listen to him here:

Excellent analysis, nothing to see here, move along.

Except...

Look up Gallagher's information and it'll tell you he was actually born in Dublin. Most football fans probably haven't bothered to Wikipedia him, but a clip of him speaking on Irish channel Off the Ball has now emerged. Safe to say, it's blown everyone's minds.

There's 'cranking it down for English people' and then there's completely faking his accent this whole time... Who knew?!

We aren't the only ones who are absolutely stunned to find out this information. Take a look at some of the reaction on social media:

Some claim to have seen him at Shamrock Rovers games, too. He has been keeping this up for DECADES. How, and more to the point, why?!

Well, the game is up now, at any rate. The cat is well and truly out of the bag. Maybe he'll go back to speaking in his true accent next time he's on Ref Watch.

News Now - Sport News