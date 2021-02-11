The deal for perhaps the biggest fight in the history of boxing between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua looks likely to be finalised next week.

Ever since Joshua beat Kubrat Pulev via knockout last year, the pair have been on a collision course to meet, and going by the latest reports, it seems like we're edging ever closer.

According to The Mail, both sides appear to be closing in on a deal where the bout will go ahead. However, there are still three extremely important details that have to be ironed out before the fight is official.

The first is who exactly is going to walk out first.

Now, to the average joe, this will not mean much, but to professional boxers, it means the world. The fighter who walks in first is usually the challenger and neither will want that tag.

Next on the list to sort out is the fighter who will get their name placed first on all the advertising billboards and posters. Will it be Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury? Or will it be Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua? That is something that needs to be organised and finalised.

Lastly is where exactly can the fight take place? Given the COVID-19 pandemic, travelling is limited and neither fighter will want to have to go to an exotic location.

Eddie Hearn, who is Joshua’s promoter, has listed a potential location for the bout as Saudi Arabia; where Joshua’s rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr took place in 2019.

At the time of writing, the Middle East seems like the most likely destination for the fight, and with coronavirus still wreaking havoc in the UK, it makes it nearly impossible to have the fight held in a stadium simply because the arena could not be sold out.

The fight is still thought to take place in prime time for all of the British viewers, however, despite it potentially not taking place in the UK.

Hearn spoke to iFL TV about the negotiations earlier in the week, stating: "To be honest with you I don’t really wanna talk about the fight because I keep saying the same thing, don’t I? 'Two weeks, hopefully it’ll be done'.

“I don’t wanna bore people, but I said to Bob, ‘I’m getting asked about it 20 times a day in interviews, what do you want me to say?’

“So what I’ll tell you – and I don’t think we should go too deep into it – is we’ve sent the contract, we’ve had minor requests for changes which all seem a reasonable discussion.

“And hopefully it shouldn’t be too long to go before an official announcement. Still some work to go, but we’re close.”

