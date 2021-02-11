The Undertaker caused a lot of controversy last month by suggesting that WWE has gone 'soft' in recent years.

After retiring at Survivor Series, The Phenom made an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, saying:

"It's kinda soft. I'll probably p*** a lot of people off but they need to hear it. There are guys here and there who have an edge to them, but there's too much pretty and not enough edge."

If anyone is entitled to criticise the state of pro-wrestling - in a constructive way - it's The Undertaker, who spent over three decades in the business.

But his comments have struck a nerve with plenty of current stars - and even fellow legends - who have jumped in to defend the product.

The likes of Roman Reigns, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Mick Foley have all rubbished the idea that WWE has slipped and now, John Cena has weighed in too.

The 16-time world champion has admitted he loves the current product and says it's 'different' - not 'softer' than it was 20 years ago.

"What do I think of the WWE product right now? I love it. I think it’s bold, it’s forcing people to take chances,” Cena told Forbes.

"I guess I’ve viewed WWE as a product outside of myself for a long time. I guess that’s why I was so interested in the business side of it from very early on in my career.

"In that, I’ve seen it evolve, but I’ve also been called ‘everything that’s ruined sports entertainment.’

"I could look at the economics of it and make an argument that between myself - and the large amount of folks that carried on the roster beyond the Attitude Era into the Ruthless Aggression Era and the Reality Era - the fans of the Attitude Era certainly looked at our product as not what they’re used to, and it wasn’t.

"So I may have a bit of disagreement with Undertaker’s word choice because I don’t think it’s soft, I think it’s different."

Cena certainly makes a good point. This is not the first time WWE has transitioned through different eras. In fact, The Undertaker himself has transitioned through most of them.

He didn't criticise the product when it developed beyond the Attitude Era while he was still working, so is it really fair for him to criticise the new era now he's retired?

