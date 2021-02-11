Harrogate Town’s Aaron Martin Wins January League Two Fans’ Player of The Month Award

Aaron Martin has been voted the FLW Fans’ League Two Player of the Month for January. In a poll run by fan engagement experts Snack Media, the forward took 33% of the vote after scoring one and assisting another in Harrogate’s win over Newport.

Exeter’s Pierce Sweeney was in second place with 30%.

In the fourth of five votes carried out over seven days via Snack Media’s digital and social networks, the Englishman’s performances seemed to win over League Two fans up and down the country.

The full list of contenders from the final shortlist polled as follows:

● Aaron Martin (Harrogate) - 33%

● Pierce Sweeney (Exeter) - 30%

● James Vaughan (Tranmere) - 15%

● Adam Phillips (Morecambe) – 19%

● Jordan Bowery (Mansfield) – 7%

● Wes Hoolahan (Cambridge) – 5%

