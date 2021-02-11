Yaya Toure has taken his first step into coaching.

The Ivorian has become an assistant coach at Ukrainian Premier League club Olimpik Donetsk.

“I started my professional career in Donetsk. Now I am here to start my coaching path. Of course, I understand that Olimpik is not Metalurh, but I remember well how friendly and open people were in Donetsk. I am very impressed by the local mentality,” Toure told the club's website, per Goal.

“To be honest, even my agent was surprised when he found out that I wanted to study to be a coach in Ukraine, but I was firm in my decision.

“It is not so easy to find a place where you can calmly, without unnecessary pressure, study; where you will be accepted as a friend.”

Toure revealed what he would be like as a coach a few years ago.

In January 2019, Toure appeared on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

The former Manchester City star was asked to pick his ultimate XI of former players.

And he came up with a quite bizarre team.

Toure decided to pick a team designed purely to outscore his opponents. He decided to go with a bold 3-1-4-2 formation that featured SIX forwards.

Yep, you read that right. View his team below:

And view him making his selections below:

Toure has absolutely no time for defence, clearly.

He summed up his mentality at the end of the segment, saying: "For me, the most important thing is keeping my opponent as far from my goal as possible.

"I would pick players who are focused on controlling the game. Sometimes when you watch games, you can see the gaps between lines.

"I love to have clever players and they are the ones who inspire me. Football is about making the fans enjoy and by the end winning by four or five goals is what I like."

Let's hope Toure becomes a manager. If he stays true to his word, every single one of his games would be a thriller.

