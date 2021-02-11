Spurs are in advanced talks over new contract for Son Heung-min

Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min is reportedly set to be rewarded for his fine form with a new contract.

Son has formed a formidable understanding with Harry Kane this season and the enchanting duo have been responsible for the vast majority of Spurs' best attacking displays.

With Jose Mourinho setting up his side to hurt the opposition on the counter attack, Son has used his searing pace and dead-eyed composure to prolific effect and scored 17 goals in 32 games across all competitions.

The South Korea international has established himself as the most indispensable member of the Spurs squad after Harry Kane, and it seems the north London outfit are eager to deter any potential interest from their European rivals in light of his eye-catching form.

Indeed, a recent report from Eurosport claims that Spurs are looking to extend Son's current deal, which expires in June 2023.

According to the report, the Lilywhites are in advanced talks over a new contract but no announcement confirming the proposed new deal is expected until the end of the season.

Son was linked with a move to Real Madrid at the beginning of the year, so the information from Eurosport should ease any pervading concerns amongst the Spurs faithful.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

There has been a scarcity of positive news at Spurs in recent weeks but this should inject some cause for optimism back into the club.

Son is one of just two truly world-class players that Mourinho has at his disposal, so it's imperative that he remains at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the peak years of his career.

Given Son is set to turn 29 in the summer, it's not beyond the realms of possibility to think that Daniel Levy may have considered the possibility of cashing in on him while his value is at a career-high £81m, per Transfermarkt.

However, it would appear that the notoriously shrewd strategist sees the versatile forward as an irreplaceable asset and an integral part of the club's future under Mourinho.

Levy is taking the right approach by aiming to agree fresh terms, and the deal is bound to be greeted with universal enthusiasm if and when it's finally announced in the summer.

News Now - Sport News