Nuno shares "amazing" Raul Jimenez injury update

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has been out since November.

The Mexico international was involved in a sickening clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz during the meeting of the two sides at the Emirates earlier in the season.

Jimenez was subsequently revealed to have sustained a fractured skull, which required surgery, and a lengthy injury lay-off has been predicted.

Wolves have missed him, too, as they have won just two of the league games since, and currently lie 14th in the Premier League table.

However, boss Nuno Espirito Santo has now revealed some positive news about the Mexico international’s comeback.

He has stopped short of suggesting when exactly he could return but he has revealed that Jimenez is making good progress.

Quoted by Express and Star, Santo said: "He is doing good. He had a consultation and the results are amazing.

"So, gradually he will progress. It's too soon yet to predict an exact point.

"He's working by himself, but with a good intensity in his training sessions, so we're really positive and delighted with how he is doing."

Jimenez scored 27 goals in all competitions last season.

This will be a much needed boost for Wolves.

They have been forced to rely on the teenager Fabio Silva in recent weeks, particularly before the signing of Willian Jose in the January transfer window.

He has understandably struggled in the top-flight and it has seen them slip down the table as a result.

News that Jimenez is recovering well will surely improve the mood at Molineux, even if his first-team return is some way off yet.

This will have done wonders for morale.

