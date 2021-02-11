Spurs set out clear plan for young prospect to grow into first-team star

Malachi Fagan-Walcott is a name that may be familiar to Tottenham Hotspur fans.

The central defender is just 18 but he has come through the ranks at Spurs and has played for the U18s and the U23s in recent seasons.

In total, he has made 36 appearances for those youth teams, while also playing eight times for the UEFA U19 side.

That has even led to senior recognition for the teenager, who made his first-team debut as a late substitute in the 3-0 Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig last season.

Fagan-Walcott was loaned to Dundee United in the January transfer window and has already played for the club, featuring against Raith Rovers at the end of last month.

And Football Insider now reports that Spurs have a clear plan for his development, with a loan to a Football League club already planned for the summer.

The report claims that Fagan-Walcott is highly-rated at Spurs, and the club believe he would benefit from playing regular football in England’s lower leagues once he returns from Scotland.

There is a hope that he will move to a Championship club, and there are teams monitoring his progress ahead of a potential summer move.

Fagan-Walcott can also play at right-back and has been capped at U17 level by England.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is refreshing to see.

Spurs clearly believe they have a player on their hands in the young defender and are now taking steps to ensure he develops properly.

A move to a Championship club would be a step up from Dundee, who play in the second tier in Scotland, and would be just the right stepping stone for him potentially forcing his way into the plans at Spurs in a couple of seasons time.

That is not for now, of course, but it is good to see that the north London club are putting this much thought into their young prospects.

In the long run, this can only be a good thing.

