Arsenal and Leeds will face off in the Premier League on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

The return fixture between the two sides was a feisty affair.

Nicolas Pepe was sent off for a headbutt on Leeds ace, Ezgjan Alioski.

The Macedonian star fell to the ground in a heap and the Ivorian was given his marching orders.

Tensions boiled over at the final whistle when Kieran Tierney went over to confront Alioski.

The Scottish defender had to be held back before reluctantly making his way to the dressing room.

Alioski, judging by Patrick Bamford's comments, is looking forward to the clash.

Bamford said on on The Official Leeds United podcast, per the Metro: "Do you know what, he said in the changing room the other day: 'I can’t wait for Sunday'.

"I was like, 'Why?' He was like, 'I’m playing against my mate Pepe again'. I was like, 'No way!'"

It seems that the clash with Pepe is still at the forefront of his mind.

While Leeds fans will love Bamford's admission, Arsenal fans haven't taken too kindly to them.

Many Arsenal fans have reacted badly on Twitter and you can view some if the comments below.

Bamford then spoke with Jermaine Beckford about Alioski's ability to wind up players on the pitch.

Beckford said "He would wind me up so much playing against him. He’s constantly ratting around all the time."

Bamford replied laughing: "He’s the worst isn’t he. He never shuts up either."

Bamford's comments may have given Arsenal some extra motivation to get the win on the weekend.

Let's hope Sunday's game does not disappoint.

