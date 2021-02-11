Christian made a shock return to in-ring action at the Royal Rumble.

It had been over seven years since Captain Charisma worked a sanctioned match in WWE, having been forced into retirement after suffering a concussion.

To the surprise of pro-wrestling fans around the world, his music hit and he made his way out from the back as the 24th entrant in the Royal Rumble match.

What made Christian's return even more special is that his close friend, Edge, was already in the ring.

The pair shared a heartwarming hug before getting down to business and eliminating some opponents from the match.

While we haven't seen Christian on RAW or SmackDown following the rumble, it's been suggested that his appearance at the PPV won't be a one-off.

Despite not featuring on WWE TV, he has recently stopped by to speak with The Bump and during the show, discussed his special return.

Interestingly, Christian claimed that his comeback may have meant more to Edge than himself.

"That moment where we locked eyes and that smile. This was all spur of the moment stuff," he revealed.

"It was such a busy day for both of us we didn’t really have a chance to talk before we went out there.

"I think I had dropped Daniel Bryan and I looked up and he [Edge] was getting up, he had a smile on his face.

"In a weird way, I think this meant more to him than it did to me. He’s always had my back and always wanted the best for my career.

"He’s one of the few who knew the grind, the hours, the time I was putting in to get back to this point.

"There were very few people who knew, and he was one of them obviously. I think it meant just as much, if not more, in a weird way."

Brilliant. Please, WWE, give us one more Edge and Christian tag team run, for old times sake!

