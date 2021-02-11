Serie A giants "following" Celtic ace as nightmare season carries on

Even in a poor Celtic season, Odsonne Edouard remains among the goals.

The striker has made 28 appearances in all competitions this term and has scored 17 goals, while also providing four assists.

That is despite the form of Neil Lennon’s side, who are currently second in the Scottish Premiership, a mammoth 18 points behind leaders Rangers with a game in hand.

The title race is already pretty much done, with Steven Gerrard’s side yet to lose a game in 2020/21.

And it seems Edouard’s performances have not gone unnoticed.

Sport Witness carries a report from Italian journalist Francesco Balzani, who was speaking to Centro Suono Sport, and he claims that Roma are interested in a deal to sign Edouard this summer.

They are said to be “following” his progress, as the club’s general director Tiago Pinto is a big fan.

Edouard’s contract expires in 2022, so this summer may be the perfect time to snaffle him away from Parkhead, with Celtic running the risk of losing him on a free transfer if they don’t cash in.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Edouard is going to have his pick of clubs, one would expect.

Still just 23, he has scored 78 goals in 156 games for Celtic, at a rate of a goal every other game.

With his contract expiring and his Transfermarkt value at just £13.5m, one has to think that he would be an affordable option for a number of clubs this summer.

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

Roma may have fired the starting pistol on a race for his signature.

We don’t think they will be the only runners, either.

News Now - Sport News