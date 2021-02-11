Everton news: Davies and Doucoure partnership hailed in 5-4 Spurs win

Everton secured their passage to the quarter-final of the FA Cup on Wednesday night with a thrilling 5-4 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

While Goodison Park was lacking the vibrant atmosphere that normally accompanies a turbulent cup tie, the 5th round clash undoubtedly belongs in the FA Cup classic category and may yet prove to be the most memorable fixture of this year's competition.

In the end the game was decided by a moment of lock-picking ingenuity from Gylfi Sigurdsson, but the tireless efforts of the two players operating deeper in the midfield, namely Tom Davies and Abdoulaye Doucoure, provided the hosts with the energy they needed to see the job through.

As weary bodies and minds began to falter in extra time, both Davies and Doucoure continued to gallop across the pitch with vigour and determination.

If either player was feeling the effects of a gruelling encounter, then they certainly weren't showing it.

While Sigurdsson, Richarlison and, of course, the match-winner Bernard all deserved individual praise for their respective contributions, the Davies and Doucoure axis equally merited a slice of the pie.

And in the aftermath of proceedings, Phil McNulty, BBC Sport's chief football writer aptly hailed the midfield duo, per BBC.

"In midfield, both Tom Davies and Abdoulaye Doucoure were outstanding, the latter demonstrating remarkable fitness and still running non-stop until the final seconds, while his young team-mate continues to flourish under the sympathetic guidance of Ancelotti."

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Allan's impact at Everton since signing from Napoli was one of the key recurring narratives prior to his injury setback shortly before the turn of the year, and Doucoure has perhaps been overshadowed by his midfield partner at times.

But he stepped up to the occasion against Spurs on Wednesday and showcased an all-action repertoire that gives Everton genuine dynamism in the middle of the park.

Defensively he was solid, recording three tackles, clearances and blocks, while his return of five completed dribbles was the most of any player on the pitch, per Whoscored.

As for Davies, it appears he has turned a corner in his development following a worrying period of stagnation.

Carlo Ancelotti's influence in that regard cannot be underestimated, as McNulty alludes to, and at just 22 years of age there's ample reason to suggest that Davies can reach the heights he was tipped for when he broke onto the scene in sensational style as a teenager.

A robust and multifaceted midfield partnership is in bloom on Merseyside.

