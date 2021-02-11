Ideal Lucas replacement: Spurs eyeing £15.7m-rated Serie A star

Tottenham Hotspur appear to be making plans for their summer recruitment.

The club were not active in January, instead choosing to keep their powder dry after an eventful summer transfer window.

The club brought in the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Sergio Reguilon, and Gareth Bale before the start of the season, to varying degrees of success.

Now, it seems they have interest in the Sampdoria youngster Mikkel Damsgaard, who can play as a left winger, in attacking midfield, and on the right.

The Denmark international is just 20 but he has played 20 games for the club this season, scoring two goals and laying on four assists.

Football Italia carries a report from Tuttosport claiming that Jose Mourinho is interested in bringing him to north London as he looks to reshape his squad.

Juventus are also interested and he is said to be valued at €18m (£15.7m), triple what Sampdoria paid to sign him from Nordsjaelland last summer.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Damsgaard is really good and he would fit perfectly into a team that wants to play high-pressure, high intensity football.

Per FBRef, he averages 27.77 pressures per 90 – a pressure is when a player closes down an opponent who has possession of the ball – along with 1.48 interceptions, 2.55 tackles, and 3.30 dribbles.

Those numbers place him in the top five percent of attacking midfielders and wingers in Europe’s top five leagues for those particular stats.

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

In addition to that, FBref actually name Lucas Moura as the most similar player to Damsgaard in Europe.

Lucas is ageing and will turn 29 in August; replacing him with a younger, fitter version of himself seems to make all the sense in the world.

News Now - Sport News