Rodgers could get his very own Soucek with £10.5m swoop

Leicester City are eyeing up summer signings.

The Foxes opted against doing any business in the January transfer window, instead choosing to trust in what Brendan Rodgers has already got.

It is little surprise, either, with the club currently third in the Premier League table and four points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea.

However, it seems they already have one eye on the next transfer window and are identifying targets to that end.

Sport Witness carries a report from Tuttosport claiming that the club are interested in AC Milan’s Tommaso Pobega, who is on loan at Spezia.

The 21-year-old plays primarily as a central midfielder and has been in good form in Serie A this season, scoring three goals and laying on two assists.

An Italy U21 international, he has yet to play for Milan’s first-team but the report states the Foxes are interested in spiriting him away from San Siro.

It does get a little complicated here, though.

Spezia have a buying option on Pobega but Milan are planning to bring him back to San Siro and integrate him into their first-team squad.

He is valued at around €12m (£10.5m) according to the report, so Leicester’s interest may actually give Milan something to think about this summer.

Don’t be surprised if a bidding war erupts.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a proper goalscoring midfielder.

Pobega, per fbref, averages 0.33 non-penalty goals per 90, a stat which places him in the top 1% of midfielders across Europe’s top five leagues.

He is not playing in a big team, either, nor is he in a weak league.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

In fact, the outlet actually list West Ham United’s Tomas Soucek as the most similar player to Pobega in Europe, and the Irons star has scored eight league goals this season in the top-flight.

If Pobega is available for just under £11m, Leicester should be pulling out all the stops; finding a legitimate source of goals in midfield is difficult in the extreme, but Pobega may be just the man to do it.

News Now - Sport News