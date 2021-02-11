The Undertaker has credited Roman Reigns, Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre for helping him to bounce back from a match against Goldberg that he described as a “stain".

The match, which took place at Super ShowDown in 2019, was won by the 55-year-old, but was marred by a concussion suffered by Goldberg in the early stages.

Despite the overall negative reaction to the match, The Undertaker returned two weeks on and later took part in a tag team match against McIntyre and McMahon at Extreme Rules, with Reigns as his partner.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, The Undertaker explained that the match – which himself and Reigns won – was key in removing the “stain out of memory”, in reference to his fight against Goldberg.

He said: “That match meant a lot to me. I go all the way back with Shane to when he was in college.

“I have a long-lasting relationship with all the Samoans, and Roman is one of the Samoan greats. As a human being, I think the world of Roman.

“And Drew is one of those genuine guys. Anytime I’m around, he’s right there picking my brain. He’s not doing it because it looks good to others, he does it because he genuinely wants to get better.

Those are two legitimately great stars.

The Undertaker then revealed how he rates his own matches, suggesting that his own critiques of himself are far more in-depth than wrestling fans may have realised.

He explained: “I was trying to erase that stain out of memory [from the Goldberg match].

“I’ve heard from so many people who think they know all about wrestling and what I should do, but no-one has any idea how I grade myself.

“It’s far more severe than people may think, and my expectations for what I do are higher than people think, too.

“So that was a fun night. We were all on the same page, we knew what the objective was, and that match was special. Roman and Drew are very special talents, two of the best at what they do.”

Following his victory at Extreme Rules, The Undertaker took an extended break from WWE programming, returning at the next Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia in February 2020.

He defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in what would prove to be his final professional match, before his subsequent retirement announcement in June.

