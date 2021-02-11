On the cheap: Liverpool told exactly what to pay for wonderkid Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott moved to Liverpool from Fulham back in 2019.

The Reds lured him away from Craven Cottage at the age of 16, after he had come through the Cottagers’ academy and actually made his first-team debut.

Elliott played for Fulham’s first-team three times in total, twice in the Premier League and once in the EFL Cup.

He became their youngest ever first-team player when he made his cup debut, coming off the bench at the age of 15 years and 174 days old.

Now, a tribunal has ruled on exactly how much Liverpool must pay Fulham for the services of the teenager, who is currently on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

The Guardian reports that the Reds must pay up to £4.3m to their fellow Premier League side, which amounts to a record fee for a 16-year-old.

The fee is broken down, with £1.2m due immediately, another £300,000 due because Elliott has signed a professional contract, and a further £200,000 when he signs another contract.

Another £2.6m could then be added on top based on Elliott achieving certain first-team milestones and potentially playing for England.

The report states that Liverpool will have to pay the full figure if Elliott plays over 100 times for the Reds and wins a senior cap.

Fulham had wanted over £10m for Elliott, though they said they were happy with the outcome in a statement.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a pittance.

You can’t buy a decent first-team player for £4.3m in any market anywhere these days, so for that to be the figure is a slap in the face to the club that developed Elliott and moulded him to the point where Liverpool were interested.

That is not to mention the fact that Fulham might not actually get that fee, especially if he were to suffer a severe injury, or a significant dip in form.

The Cottagers may be happy with the outcome but one has to think Liverpool will be downright delighted.

They have signed a generational talent on the cheap.

