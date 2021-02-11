Mourinho makes needless Bale jibe after FA Cup exit

Tottenham Hotspur are out of the FA Cup.

Spurs took on Everton on Wednesday night in the fifth round and the game was nothing short of an instant classic.

The game ended 5-4 to the Toffees after extra time, with Bernard scoring the winner in the additional 30 minutes.

Spurs had gone 1-0 up, but fell 3-1 behind, and then rallied to 3-2 before half-time.

They ended the 90 minutes at 4-4 but the Brazilian’s goal sealed it and Spurs are now facing up to the daunting prospect of having to beat Manchester City at Wembley in the EFL Cup final to win their only likely silverware of the season. They are still in the Europa League, too, but it remains to be seen how seriously manager Jose Mourinho will take the competition.

One headline from the crazy cup result was the absence of Gareth Bale from the matchday squad.

Signed from Real Madrid on loan in the summer, it’s fair to say he hasn’t had the impact expected.

In total, he has made just six appearances in the Premier League, only two of which have been starts.

And Mourinho has now appeared to question the Wales international’s desire to play for Spurs, revealing that it was the player who withdrew from the squad.

Quoted by TeamTalk, he said: “I think it is better for me to say: we played against West Brom on the Sunday and he didn’t play, he was on the bench.

“Monday I was a bit surprised by him wanting to have a scan because he was not feeling comfortable.

“He didn’t train on Monday then on the Tuesday he trained with the team. But I was informed his desire would be to work with the sports science for a couple of days to strengthen that area where he was not feeling comfortable.

“That is the reason why he is not here. I don’t think it is an obvious injury. I would say he feels uncomfortable and because of that training session he couldn’t be 100 per cent.”

He added: “Gareth was not here and the only thing I can say is the question I was asked.

“I wanted to make it very clear the situation, which I am being completely open and honest about.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Oh no.

Why did Mourinho need to make this public?

He was asked a simple question about Bale’s lack of involvement and he could, quite simply, have said that he was injured.

It wouldn’t have been a lie, it would have been a manager playing with a straight bat.

Instead, he’s questioned whether Bale was actually injured and has indirectly questioned his desire.

Mourinho does love a scapegoat; it seems he has found a new one in the Wales international.

