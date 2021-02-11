The heaviest fight in history is fast approaching as Eddie Hall and Hafthor Bjornsson continue their preparations for their titanic bout.

Bjornsson gave us a glimpse of what he might be capable of once he has strapped on the gloves when he made his debut against Irish cruiserweight, Steven Ward.

Bjornsson's immense nine-stone weight advantage over Ward made the fight look rather farcical and it ultimately ended in a draw.

Hall, who watched the fight from home, was not impressed in the slightest with what he saw.

Speaking recently on his YouTube channel, Hall tore into Thor's performance, even thanking him for giving him the 'biggest advantage he's ever had'.

"Do you want the God's honest truth?" he began.

"He didn't land a single punch in three rounds. Anyone with any boxing tenacity about them, will know that was the biggest load of s*** that has probably ever happened in boxing.

"That Steve Ward evidently laid off."

"No one can say he can [box], because he didn't land a punch. I want to say a big thank you to Thor for doing that match and putting it out on the internet.

"It has literally given me the best advantage that I have ever had."

Before he added: "I can see Thor's flaws six or seven months out from the fight and that's what we are going to be working on."

Hall is not wrong. Thor's performance was agricultural at best but he has plenty of time to refine his craft.

In truth, both men should be at the peak of their powers by the time the September fight night rolls around.

It certainly won't be one for the purist, but having two of the strongest men on the planet go at it in the squared-circle can only mean on thing - fireworks.

