Liverpool's demise this season has been well documented.

The Reds were unbeaten going into February last season as they were racing away to the Premier League title.

This season couldn't be any more different.

They've won just 11 of their opening 23 games and have been beaten five times.

The Reds are currently positioned in fourth, 10 points behind Manchester City.

Liverpool are actually 27 points worse off this season than they were at the same stage of the 2020/21 campaign.

While Liverpool have dramatically declined, how are the rest of the teams in the Premier League doing compared to the same stage last season?

Sky Sports have looked at the data and they've posted a graph showing whether teams have improved or declined.

Only teams that were in the Premier League last season have been included, meaning Leeds, West Brom and Fulham do not feature.

Liverpool: -27

Sheffield United: -22

Wolves: -7

Newcastle: -4

Crystal Palace: -1

Burnley: -1

Chelsea: 0

Brighton: 0

Southampton: +1

Arsenal: +2

Man City: +3

Tottenham: +6

Man United: +11

Everton: +12

Aston Villa: +14

West Ham: +16

Six sides have picked up fewer points this season than at the same stage last campaign.

Sheffield United have declined massively, while Newcastle and Wolves have also faltered.

Arsenal's struggles this season have been well documented but, perhaps surprisingly, they are faring better than they did last campaign.

Man City are looking imperious but they have only slightly improved. Spurs are also slightly better off, despite some calling for Jose Mourinho to be sacked.

The two teams that have improved the most are West Ham and Aston Villa.

Both sides were in a relegation battle at this time last season, but they've managed to improve massively.

That's a testament to the job that David Moyes and Dean Smith are doing, with both teams now well in the hunt to qualify for Europe.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

News Now - Sport News