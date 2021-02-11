Spurs have ideal Winks replacement under their noses as Mourinho plan comes to light

Oliver Skipp has been on loan at Norwich City this season.

The midfielder moved to the club from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window and appears to be enjoying a genuinely exceptional spell in the Championship.

The 20-year-old has started every single game in the second-tier, with the Canaries currently second in the table, just two points behind leaders Brentford.

And it seems that his form is being monitored closely at Spurs as they map out a route into the first-team for the England U21 international.

Football Insider reports that Spurs believe he will be a ready-made Premier League footballer when he returns and is likely to slot straight into the starting XI.

Manager Jose Mourinho has his doubts over Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko, while both Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso are best used in advanced midfield roles.

That means Skipp could well come in and play alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the Spurs midfield in 2021/22.

Mourinho has been complimentary of Skipp in the past and claimed at one point that he was a “future Spurs captain”.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Spurs desperately need a Winks replacement.

His showing against Everton, even though he only came on as a substitute, was nothing short of a disgrace on Wednesday night.

As Spurs lost 5-4 in a cup classic, he had just 22 touches of the ball, failed to complete a dribble, did not make a tackle, was dispossessed twice and conceded a foul. Of his 12 passes, six went sideways or backwards.

It is a small insight into a player who has fallen off dramatically and it seems that Skipp could well be a ready-made replacement.

As soon as he gets back to north London, he should be in the team; he can’t be any worse than the England international.

