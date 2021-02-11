Neymar suffered an abductor injury on Wednesday evening.

The Brazilian was in the starting lineup for PSG's match against Caen in the French Cup.

PSG won 1-0, but the game was overshadowed by Neymar's injury in the 60th minute.

It was feared that Neymar will be sidelined for a while and PSG have confirmed the news, revealing that he's expected to be out of action for four weeks.

"Neymar Jr suffered an injury to the left adductor longus on Wednesday evening," a statement on their official website read.

"Upon analysis of the clinical examination and imaging examinations, an unavailability of approximately 4 weeks is expected depending on the course."

Neymar will now miss PSG's crucial Champions League last-16 first-leg tie against former side Barcelona in midweek.

And he's also a major doubt for the second leg, which occurs on March 10.

Ironically, his sister's birthday occurs on March 11.

Why is that significant? Well, strangely, Neymar has regularly been suspended or injured for his sister's birthday in the past few years.

The whole trend started in 2015, when he picked up too many yellow cards and was suspended.

He was suspended in 2016 also, while he was injured for her birthday in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Neymar broke the curse when he was injury-free last year, but he could be sidelined again for her birthday next month.

Football fans have been joking about Neymar's injury as his sister's birthday approaches.

Twitter user @pubIad wrote: "There are 3 things certain in life: Death, taxes, Neymar being injured for his sister's birthday."

It's important to note that he is not guaranteed to be injured on her birthday yet and we aren't accusing Neymar of deliberately getting injured.

But it's rather bizarre how this keeps happening year after year.

