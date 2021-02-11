Tottenham's wait for a ninth FA Cup will go on into its 31st year after an extraordinary 5-4 defeat to Everton in extra time.

Jose Mourinho was forced to bring on the big guns - well, Harry Kane, anyway - in the second half with his side trailing.

The Portuguese had begun without a recognised striker, with Carlos Vinicius also sitting alongside Kane on the bench.

In spite of his wish to rest the vice-captain, however, there was no room for Gareth Bale in the squad at all.

The Welshman was the most notable omission and inevitably, Mourinho was pressed on his decision to exile the loanee.

Before kick-off, the Spurs boss confirmed that he didn't have a specific injury, but that he had suffered some discomfort in training.

Mourinho: Why Bale didn't play vs Everton

In his post-match press conference, he added:

"I think it's better for me to say so we played against West Bromwich [Albion] on the Sunday and he didn't play, he was on the bench.

"And Monday, I was a little bit surprised by him wanting to have a scan because he was not feeling comfortable with some muscular area, so he didn't train on the Monday.

"Then on the Tuesday, he trained with the team but I was informed that his desire would be to work with the sports scientists for a couple of days to strengthen that area where he was not feeling comfortable. That's the reason why he is not here."

That should have brought some clarity to the situation, but Spurs fans on social media had been quick to point out an earlier post from Bale himself on the training session in question.

Interesting... Whatever the truth is behind the 31-year-old's current predicament, it's clear there's been a breakdown in communication - especially with Mourinho insisting he was "informed" Bale didn't want to play.

Several reports in recent weeks have suggested Tottenham now have serious doubts about the wisdom of bringing Bale back to the club where he enjoyed such success in his first five-year spell.

It's hard to see him returning to the squad this weekend either, when Spurs have the small matter of a trip to record-breaking Manchester City on their hands.

