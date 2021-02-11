Fantasy Football: Five captain choices your FPL team will love in GW24

Trusted for over 100 years, discover Trojan® Brand Condoms. With its unique shape for a more natural feel, try the Ecstasy™ condom range to experience something new. Available now on Amazon UK.

GW24 boasts a doubleheader for four Premier League teams this week, with Manchester City, Everton, Burnley and Fulham all playing two games in the space of five days.

With this is mind, this week's captain choice must be picked wisely.

We take a look at the five best options for you to captain, in the hope that you can capitalise on a double game week and end the weekend with an FPL points total you’ll love…

Raheem Sterling - Manchester City (£11.6m)

One of the more obvious choices to captain in GW24 is Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling. City are in loveable form going into this doubleheader, unbeaten in their last 21 games in all competitions and winning their last 14.

Sterling has played a major part in their rise to the top, scoring eight goals and producing six assists in the league so far this season. He has also been in remarkable form as of late, with four of those goals and an assist coming in his last five games.

City will host an out of sorts Tottenham side on Saturday, who have struggled over the last few weeks before winning 2-0 against West Brom last weekend. They then travel to play Everton who are also a good side but have struggled for consistent form.

There is definitely potential for goals in these games, especially for high-flying Man City. If they continue their good run of form, Sterling will no doubt be involved.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Everton (£7.7m)

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has finally found his scoring boots again. After going goalless for seven consecutive games, he has now scored three times in three matches to make his tally 18 now for the season, in all competitions.

This includes grabbing a goal and an assist in their 5-4 win over Tottenham in the FA Cup on Wednesday, after going behind in the first three minutes. He has four assists this season, too. Proving he is also the perfect wing man you can rely on.

With Calvert-Lewin back to scoring form, Everton are beginning to play a lot better. They are now 7th with two games in hand and could go up to third by the end of this weeks fixtures.

They will face a Fulham side that haven't won in their last 12 league games and then host Manchester City in mid-week. This is definitely a good time for the English striker to continue his good scoring form.

Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United (£11.5m)

If you have expensive taste and own Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United's main man is once again another top captain pick for this weekend's fixture. Man United have now lost just one game in their last 12 in all competitions, and have scored 12 goals in their last two league games - with Bruno Fernandes at the heart of the action.

After only getting one goal contribution (an assist) in five league games, Fernandes has scored twice and assisted twice in their last two games. His tally for the season is now 13 goals and 11 assists, a phenomenal contribution that FPL managers just love to see.

United will face a West Brom side that still own the worst defensive record in the league (54 goals conceded) and have only won two games all season as their relegation worries deepen.

Fernandes only played 45 minutes in their extra-time FA Cup win over West Ham on Tuesday, so will be recovered and ready to go on Sunday.

Timo Werner - Chelsea (£9.2m)

Chelsea striker Timo Werner seems to have earned the trust of new manager Thomas Tuchel, having started their last three Premier League games. Although he is still yet to score under the new boss, he now has three assists in his last two matches.

Chelsea are unbeaten with Tuchel in charge, and have won their last three games against Wolves, Spurs and Sheffield United. They are in great form and Werner looks like a completely different player on the pitch since his new bosses' arrival, and the honeymoon period is showing no signs up letting up.

Chelsea will face Newcastle at home on Monday, who have now won two games out of three but are still struggling defensively. They have the joint third-worst defensive record (38 goals conceded), which means this is the chance for Werner to score - before they embark on a tough run of fixtures.

Ilkay Gundoan - Manchester City (£6.0m)

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan continues to impress in the absence of the injured Kevin De Bruyne, and also continues to be a valuable asset for FPL managers. As said previously Man City are in incredible form and Gundogan has also been amid all the action.

Phil Foden was the name that everyone was talking about following their 4-1 demolition over Liverpool. However Gundogan also grabbed two goals himself. The £6.0m man has now produced attacking returns in eight of his last 11 game week's.

The German has scored nine goals and produced one assist in those 11 games, which just highlights the electrifying form that he is in. Gundogan is a regular in this City outfit and, like Sterling, is set to feature against both Spurs and Everton in GW24.

This makes him a great option as captain this week.

