Tottenham are out of the FA Cup once again following their 5-4 defeat to Everton in extra time.

The eight-time champions were leading for half an hour, but inexplicably collapsed to allow the Toffees through to the quarter-finals.

It was 120 minutes of utter chaos at Goodison Park.

Hugo Lloris, in particular, had a night to forget.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin beat the Frenchman with sheer power and he really should have done better with a shot that was straight at him.

Richarlison (2) and Bernard also got the better of him, while Gylfi Sigurdsson beat him from the spot.

Lloris very rarely features in the domestic cups for Spurs, with Jose Mourinho normally relying on Joe Hart or, in the past, Paulo Gazzaniga.

Having their first-choice stopper should have been a benefit for the north Londoners, but he put in a poor showing.

The captain has subsequently been under fire, including from a number of talkSPORT pundits.

“It’s a good strike, Calvert-Lewin has hit it well, but it’s lettuce wrists from Lloris," Trevor Sinclair said.

“He’s got to keep that ball out. Stronger wrists, be a bit braver, put your body on the line – take it in the face if you have to!

“He didn’t look comfortable trying to save that.

“I mean, his teammates… especially his defenders who are fighting tooth and nail to keep the ball out of the net, they look at that shot going straight through your goalkeeper…

“You must be thinking ‘what is the point?’ Really poor, that, from Hugo Lloris.”

Jason Cundy echoed that view, while Rio Ferdinand called Lloris' goalkeeping "embarrassing".

“Lloris has got to move on,” said Cundy.

“I don’t want to point the finger in just one direction, because if you concede five there is a lot of blame there and you defend as a unit. But I have to say, some of the goals Lloris let in tonight… he is a weak link.

“The Calvert-Lewin goal was embarrassing and I don’t think he fills that Tottenham defence with any confidence.

“He let Everton back into the game. Look at some of the top goalkeepers in this country, Alisson at Liverpool and Ederson at Man City, that doesn’t happen, or it rarely happens, but with Lloris I’ve seen it too many times.

“I genuinely feel if Tottenham are to move in the right direction they need an upgrade.”

