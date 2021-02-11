Man Utd must swerve free transfer that would cost £32.4m

Sergio Ramos to Manchester United is a story that just won’t go away.

The Real Madrid defender has been linked with the club before, though he went on to sign a new contract at the Liga club.

A similar story has emerged here, with Ramos’ current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Reports last week went so far as to claim that he could sign with United this week ahead of the summer transfer window but that appears to have been nipped in the bud by trusted transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The journalist took to Twitter to issue his 2.4 million followers with an update on the Real captain’s future.

He wrote: “Manchester United have not contacted Sergio Ramos’ agent as of today – they’ll decide for the real target as centre-back in the coming months (sic).

“PSG are interested (only if Sergio will leave the club as a free agent, no decision yet – situation still open with Real).”

Ramos has made 14 La Liga appearances this season, as he struggles with injury issues. He has battled a muscle fibre tear as well as a torn meniscus.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

We just can’t see this happening.

Ramos is set to turn 35 in March and a deal really just doesn’t make sense for United.

The Sun reports that he earns £312,000-per-week at Santiago Bernabeu, meaning that a potential two-year contract at United would cost the club £32.4m.

That’s before any performance-related bonuses.

Ramos will be 35 this summer – it does bear repeating here – and United really should swerve this move.

