Manchester United are the love and passion of millions of football fans around the world.

Love them or hate them, there's no denying that the Red Devils are one of the biggest institutions in the beautiful game and the sport simply wouldn't be the same without them.

Whether it's their iconic Old Trafford home, glorious history of the 'United Trinity' or recent success under Sir Alex Ferguson, they are, without a doubt, an immovable part of the footballing furniture.

Importance of football

And although their loyal fans haven't been able to cheer them on at the 'Theatre of Dreams' this season, that hasn't stopped them from showing their support from homes around the world.

And given the stresses of the global crisis, sport's positive impacts on mental health have perhaps never been more crucial, giving credence to its title as the 'most important of unimportant things'.

Sure, football might not be capable of solving life's problems, but it is capable of making things feel ever so slightly better, even if it's just by 0.000001%.

Solskjaer's letter to Man Utd fan

United fan Ryan is living proof of that fact having gone viral on talkSPORT for bravely opening up about how watching his club helped him combat anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts.

And now, a few weeks later, Ryan returned to the radio station to reveal that United had been in contact and he had received a heartwarming letter from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

You can check out the video of Ryan's call as well as the transcript of Solskjaer's letter down below:

"Dear Ryan, just wanted to drop you a line to say I am so glad you are doing well. It’s heartwarming to hear that Manchester United and Andy’s Man Club have kept you going through difficult times.

“We are living in strange times at the moment and we know it’s difficult for a lot of people. However, I was delighted to hear you now have a spring in your step.

“Once we get back to normal I’d love to invite you to a match or to watch training. In the meantime, we want you to keep that spring in your step and we will be doing all we can on the field.

“Take care, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.”

Touch of class

At the end of the day, football is nothing to do with the results, divisions and transfers, but everything to do with the sense of community it brings and what it means to the fans at home.

Besides, if United playing well has a positive impact on the mental health of supporters like Ryan, then that's ultimately worth more than Premier League or Champions League trophies.

And when mental health has become a bigger talking point than ever - power to that, by the way - you've got to tip your hat to Solskjaer for getting in contact and making such a lovely offer.

I think we can all agree that the escapism and togetherness that sport offers can often give light at the darkest times - and never, ever be afraid to talk about your mental health. It's ok not to be ok.

Help is out there

Samaritans: www.samaritans.org.uk

YoungMinds: www.youngminds.org.uk

Mind: www.mind.org.uk

Other UK-based mental health charities: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/stress-anxiety-depression/mental-health-helplines/

News Now - Sport News