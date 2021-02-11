Crystal Palace news: Two names mentioned as potential manager targets

At the moment, uncertainty is the only guarantee at Crystal Palace over the next few months.

Indeed, a host of players join Roy Hodgson and his coaching staff in seeing their contracts expire at the end of the season amid suggestions the club could be a potential target for American investors.

Still, before anyone gets too excited about the idea of new owners coming in, deciding who will be in charge of the first-team next season is of the utmost importance.

Speaking directly about that matter on the Touchline Talk Podcast, journalist Dean Jones has mentioned two names who could be targets for The Eagles.

"As I understand it, there are five men on their list that they would want as their next manager," he says from the 17:42 mark onwards.

"I don't know all five of those men but I know that two of them are Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Given Howe and Dyche have such different styles of play, there doesn't appear to be much in the way of joined-up thinking behind the scenes at Selhurst Park.

Though both certainly have their qualities, there aren't many similarities in their set-up, with Howe famed for his expansive style of play at Bournemouth as opposed to Dyche's compact Burnley.

Right now, Palace are surely more in the Burnley camp in terms of style. According to WhoScored, they average roughly the same number of shots per league as the Clarets (9.2 to 8.9) while relying on their strength in the air.

Burnley are out in front in that respect, winning 22.5 aerial duels on average but Palace's record of 17.3 over the same period isn't exactly worlds apart, so there are certainly similarities between the two.

Howe's Bournemouth, meanwhile, were much more attacking. Even during a season in which they were relegated, they averaged more shots per game (10.2) than Palace did and the club have been burned before when it comes to trying to change styles too quickly.

Few will need reminding of how underprepared they seemed to be following Frank de Boer's arrival in 2017, so perhaps avoiding another radical change in approach would be the smarter way to go should Hodgson's contract not be extended.

