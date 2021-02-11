"You can see it" - Celtic star tipped to spark turnaround with summer exit

Celtic’s season has been roundly terrible.

The Scottish Premiership giants were meant to be winning their 10th successive title this season but instead, they seem doomed to witness Rangers’ coronation.

Steven Gerrard’s side are 18 points clear of Celtic, who have a game in hand.

Rangers haven’t lost a game this season, while Celtic have lost three, and the Hoops have conceded 21 goals in 27 games, compared to the Gers shipping just eight in 28 matches.

They face an interesting summer as Neil Lennon’s men look to reshape their squad in order to go again next season.

The Scottish Sun have reported that Maccabi Tel Aviv are interested in midfielder Nir Bitton, who has made 20 appearances in all competitions this season.

He has made 232 appearances in all competitions for Celtic since his move to the club, but ex-SPL defender Alan Hutton has backed him to depart in the summer as part of a squad overhaul.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “Yeah, and I’ve got a feeling it could be a big turnaround and I think it has to be.

“They’ve got by over the past maybe eight, nine, ten seasons with a lot of the same core players, but I think it’s come to a time where it does need a change.

“I mean you can see it, there’s a lot of players that have been wanting out for a long time now. Neil Lennon wasn’t slow in coming out and saying that in the press.

“I think it’s a case of trying to get out the ones that don’t want to be there, and keep working hard with the ones that do and really trying to move forward.

“I’ve got a feeling it could be an interesting summer for Celtic.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Bitton has fallen out of favour at Celtic.

He hasn’t been included in the squad in any of their last three games in all competitions and one has to think that he actually wouldn’t be missed all that much.

A move to Maccabi would allow him to return to his native Israel and potentially rediscover his form.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

Celtic need to refresh the squad as they look to develop and, as said, go again next season.

Bitton leaving could be the start of that.

News Now - Sport News