Burnley latest news: Journalist reveals Sean Dyche fee

This season, more than ever, Sean Dyche's future at Burnley has been questioned.

Though his side look on course to extend their stay in the top flight for at least another year, reports from The Telegraph back in September suggested his relationship with the club's owners was growing increasingly strained.

Clearly, new owners have since come in but it is not clear as to what their intentions are for the Clarets after they loaded the club with debt amid Dyche's links with a move to Crystal Palace.

Given the excellent job Dyche has done at Turf Moor, links with a move away only seem natural.

After all, this is a man who has kept a previously unfashionable outfit in the Premier League longer than they have ever been, so it stands to reason that clubs higher in the division would be keen on his services.

Still, nothing has ever come of the suggestions he could move to the likes of Everton and, speaking about his situation with Burnley, journalist Pete O'Rourke has provided some interesting insight.

While discussing Dyche reportedly being a target for Palace, he revealed the money it would take any suitor to spirit him away from his current employers.

"If you were going to go for one of those top targets - Sean Dyche - he's got a huge compensation fee due to Burnley," he said from the 19:54 mark in the Touchline Talk Podcast onwards.

"Probably talking between £5-7m for Dyche."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Given his current deal runs until the summer of 2022, Burnley would appear to be in a strong position should any interest emerge this summer.

However, with it not being clear as to what's going on upstairs at Turf Moor, perhaps Dyche himself will grow frustrated. If new owners aren't prepared to spend, they surely run the risk of invoking his ire, as the previous owners reportedly did.

While they do look safe at the moment, that is largely down to the ineptitude of those below them. In no other Premier League season have the bottom three amassed as few points as West Brom, Sheffield United and Fulham have, meaning a Burnley side who have scored only 14 goals find themselves eight points clear.

Even after such a poor season, it seems Dyche still has interest elsewhere. Unless they back him, Burnley may be about to suffer.

