Man City transfer news: Major name linked with club by journalist

What is so remarkable about Manchester City's ridiculously good form is the fact their attack is statistically underperforming.

Below their Premier League tally of expected goals by a full three would-be efforts, the idea of City adding to a frontline capable of dismantling champions Liverpool as it is must be a daunting prospect for those vying for the title over the next few seasons.

Speaking on who could potentially come in to bolster Pep Guardiola's striking ranks, journalist Dean Jones provided some insight on the most recent edition of the Touchline Talk Podcast.

Indeed, with Sergio Aguero out of contract in the summer and The Athletic recently revealing that the club were yet to talk to him about an extension, it does seem as if a new striker will be required.

While Erling Haaland's name was also discussed, Jones spoke of the Manchester club's interest in a certain World Cup winner.

"Kylian Mbappe - I'd imagine is going to end up at Real Madrid - but Man City are there waiting to at least talk to him if the chance arises," he said from the 2:51 mark onwards.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Interestingly, The Athletic's Sam Lee claimed in a recent edition of his mailbag series that City were prepared to spend £100m on the striker back in 2017 in what would have been a world-record at the time, so he clearly has admirers.

With the 22-year-old being one of Europe's elite marksman since his emergence at Monaco in 2016, it doesn't exactly take a genius to figure out why he would be of interest.

Already having scored 96 goals in one of Europe's top five leagues, his ability to play across the frontline would surely be something Guardiola would value in his fluid style of play.

Any move for him, should Madrid struggle to fund one themselves, may be wiser than one for Lionel Messi. Eleven years his junior, he may not come on a free transfer like the Argentine potentially could, but he'd be a much longer-term addition and even a player with his status would likely command less in the way of wages.

During Messi's links with City in the summer, The Daily Record suggested he could be offered a five-year deal worth around £623m. Now, Mbappe may not exactly be a cheap addition, but he's unlikely to cost quite as much as that.

If they can get him, City would be securing one of the best players in Europe for years to come.

News Now - Sport News